The internet’s new backbone isn’t Big Tech’s cloud—it’s DePIN | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/12 14:44
Threshold
T$0.01286+5.23%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13515-1.73%
NODE
NODE$0.07151+21.38%
LightLink
LL$0.00918+0.31%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

In tech, abstraction has long been synonymous with progress. We moved from physical servers to the cloud. From local files to APIs. From self-hosting to “serverless.” Infrastructure became invisible—outsourced, simplified, and abstracted into someone else’s computer. And for a time, it worked. The cloud brought speed, scale, and convenience to millions of developers and enterprises.

But that abstraction came with a cost: control.

Today, we’re seeing the limits of that trade-off. The AI boom demands compute that’s distributed, fast, and privacy-aware. IoT devices are generating localized data at an unprecedented scale. And the centralized cloud—once a solution—is showing its cracks: opaque billing, rising costs, latency issues, and growing concentration risk. The truth is, the cloud was never built for this moment. That’s why the next evolution of infrastructure is clear: edge-first, user-owned, and crypto-incentivized. In short, it’s decentralized physical infrastructure networks, or DePIN.

Having spent the last few years building infrastructure in web3, I’ve seen this shift firsthand. The networks that endure aren’t the ones where users simply consume, they’re the ones where users participate, where infrastructure isn’t controlled by a single provider, but powered by collectives of contributors. Where performance, uptime, and real-world utility are rewarded, not with equity or empty dashboards, but with tokens that reflect actual impact.

That’s what DePIN gets right. It aligns incentives at the protocol layer. It transforms infrastructure from a service into a shared, value-generating network. And it puts ownership and opportunity back in the hands of the participants.

The cloud wasn’t built for the edge era

Every time a GPU shortage hits or an LLM API throttles access, it’s a reminder that compute and, by extension, bandwidth, storage, and sensor data, aren’t infinite, especially when controlled by a few hyperscalers. Meanwhile, countless edge resources from smartphones and routers to IoT sensors and idle gaming rigs sit untapped while cloud providers rake in profits.

Yet most applications don’t need hyperscale; they need proximity.

Think real-time inference on a factory floor, local video processing on your router, or sensor data triggering immediate decisions without traversing continents. DePIN thrives here: it relocates compute, storage, and bandwidth to the point of origin, eliminating central bottlenecks and middlemen.

This isn’t speculation. According to Gartner, over 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside traditional data centers or clouds by 2025. That means the shift toward edge-native infrastructure isn’t just emerging—it’s accelerating.

DePIN meets this moment by unlocking distributed compute power at the edge, converting idle devices into reliable infrastructure—all while ensuring performance, cost-efficiency, and resilience.

Participation is the new protocol primitive

In the late 1990s, projects like SETI@Home allowed individuals to donate their idle computing power to help analyze radio signals from space in the search for extraterrestrial life. In the 2000s, Folding@Home followed a similar model, crowdsourcing compute to simulate protein folding for medical research. These early initiatives proved that distributed infrastructure at a global scale was possible. But they ran on goodwill, and goodwill doesn’t scale.

What they lacked was economic alignment. There were no real incentives for participants beyond altruism. That’s the gap DePIN fills by introducing tokenized, programmable rewards into the model. In DePIN networks, contributions are compensated. Share bandwidth? You get paid. Deploy a GPU? You earn tokens. Host data reliably? You’re part of the infrastructure and rewarded for it.

These aren’t gamified points on a leaderboard. They’re real assets, with tangible value and liquidity. And when networks are designed to reward real-world contributions, they don’t need VC-funded hype or ad campaigns to grow. They scale organically through utility, word of mouth, and contributors with skin in the game.

This isn’t just distributed infrastructure. It’s sound economics in action.

The infrastructure revolution is underway

When I started in decentralized computing, I wasn’t thinking about DePIN. My goal was to make the node infrastructure scalable and usable. But over time, I saw a pattern: the most engaged operators weren’t cloud-first—they were edge-native. They ran nodes on rigs they built. They wanted transparency, ownership, and performance. And they cared less about dashboards and more about sovereignty.

That mindset led me to believe that the way forward was to double down on decentralized orchestration. Because if you can distribute nodes, you can distribute anything. And that’s what the best DePIN projects are doing—breaking up monoliths and turning the internet into a mesh.

We often talk about DePIN in terms of scale and cost-efficiency. And while those matter, there’s a deeper layer we can’t ignore: privacy. In a digital world where every API call is tracked, every dataset harvested, and every action logged, the ability to own your infrastructure becomes existential. Edge-first, user-owned networks mean your data doesn’t have to leave your device. It’s processed locally, stored selectively, and shared deliberately.

Look, clouds aren’t going away. It’ll remain critical for coordination and bulk processing. But the future won’t be cloud-only. It will be cloud and edge. Platforms and protocols. Providers and participants. And DePIN will be the connective tissue that makes that vision work, at scale, sustainably, and with aligned incentives.

The next generation of infrastructure won’t be built in server farms. It’ll be built by people. One node at a time.

Naman Kabra
Naman Kabra

Naman Kabra is the CEO and co-founder of NodeOps, an AI-powered orchestration layer simplifying blockchain node operations across 60+ networks. With a background in engineering, infrastructure, and web3 adoption, he previously led innovation at Bosch and held key roles across DePIN and NFT projects backed by Sequoia and other leading funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

XRP não está pronto para uma recuperação adequada apesar do aumento do volume de pagamentos no XRP Ledger
XRP
XRP$2.4788+0.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000947-1.14%
THINK Token
THINK$0.006+0.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:57
Share
Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4741+9.16%
Solana
SOL$188.54+2.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,268.11+11.64%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07831+6.03%
1
1$0.004317+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share

Trending News

More

XRP dispara, mas não é o que pensas

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado

ARK Invest, que gere biliões de dólares, previu o que acontecerá após a queda do Bitcoin!