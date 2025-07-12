Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.03 billion yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 7 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 11, Eastern Time) was US$1.03 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$954 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$54.405 billion.

The second largest ETF is ARKB, which is a subsidiary of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a daily net inflow of US$23.5129 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ARKB has reached US$3.04 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.60 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.43%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$52.365 billion.