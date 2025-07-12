A new wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH from FalconX 2 hours ago, worth about $50.1 million By: PANews 2025/07/12 08:47

ETH $4,009.41 +4.64% WALLET $0.0238 +1.66%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, 2 hours ago, a newly created wallet withdrew 16,773 ETH worth 50.1 million US dollars from FalconX.