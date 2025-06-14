ConsenSys founder: Web3 protocol needs tokens, LINEA may be the first to launch

PANews
2025/06/14 22:42
Launchplaza
PANews reported on June 14 that in response to questions about whether MetaMask would issue tokens, ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin said that Consensys has a short-term and medium-term plan/strategy involving the protocolization of existing products and other projects. The Web3 protocol requires tokens, and LINEA will be the first to launch it, perhaps soon. There will be more related content in the future, and they will work together.

In the past day, 3 whales/institutions recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy HYPE. Currently, 390,434 HYPE have been purchased.

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past 24 hours, three whales/institutional users recharged 37.17 million USDC to Hyperliquid to buy $HYPE, and currently have
PANews2025/07/11 23:50
Bank of England Governor Warns: Stablecoins Threaten Public Trust in Money

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bloomberg, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine public trust in currency as experts warned
PANews2025/07/03 22:01
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.326 billion, mainly due to long orders

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total of $1.326 billion in liquidation contracts, including $1.159 billion
PANews2025/07/11 23:30

