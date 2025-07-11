Ethereum Foundation offloads $25.7m ETH to a public company in rare deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 22:09
SuperRare
RARE$0.03601+1.37%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.66+4.51%

When the Ethereum Foundation offloads ETH, markets flinch. But this time, they handpicked SharpLink as the buyer. Behind the $25.7 million transaction lies a deeper narrative about staking, institutional alignment, and Ethereum’s next phase.

On July 11, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming announced it had closed a direct on-chain purchase of 10,000 Ether (ETH) tokens from the Ethereum Foundation, marking one of the largest peer-to-peer mainnet transfers between a protocol steward and a public company to date.

The $25.7 million acquisition, executed at $2,572.37 per ETH, was finalized on July 10 without any intermediaries or custodial bridges. It’s a move that not only expands SharpLink’s crypto-heavy treasury strategy but also signals a rare, deliberate handoff of assets from the core of Ethereum’s development body to a listed entity aligned with the network’s long-term goals.

The purchase, following another $19.2 million ETH acquisition last week, solidifies SharpLink’s position as the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, trailing only the foundation itself.

A strategic alliance with Ethereum’s future at stake

The Ethereum Foundation’s decision to sell directly to SharpLink, rather than through open markets, speaks volumes. Historically, large ETH transfers from the Foundation have sparked sell-off fears, but this transaction was structured to avoid market disruption.

It also aligns with the Foundation’s revised treasury strategy, which now focuses on strategic liquidity management rather than outright divestment. For SharpLink, locking in a sub-market price for 10,000 ETH provides more than just a discount. The move establishes a direct relationship with Ethereum’s core developers, potentially giving the company early insights into protocol upgrades and DeFi integrations.

According to Joseph Lubin, who chairs SharpLink and also co-founded Ethereum, the transaction reflects more than balance sheet maneuvering.

SharpLink also views this deal as “the start of something bigger.” In Lubin’s words, the company hopes to model how public entities can “advance our ecosystem’s shared goals of decentralization, economic empowerment, and protocol-native finance.”

Internally, the firm has engineered its ETH holdings into a transparent metric: the ETH Concentration score, which tracks tokens per 1,000 diluted shares. That level of visibility is rare in crypto-heavy firms and speaks to SharpLink’s intent to set benchmarks, not chase trends.

At the same time, SharpLink said it’s undertaking a full-scale overhaul of its legacy iGaming business, tapping Ethereum’s smart contract infrastructure to build a more dynamic, trustless betting ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4714+8.04%
Solana
SOL$188.36+3.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,268.34+12.36%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07785+6.80%
1
1$0.004196-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011831-1.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado