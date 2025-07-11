Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live

PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, the new trend-based crypto investment application RandomBag.fun is now officially launched and has cooperated with ZetaChain as its cross-chain first-level partner, turning meme culture and market narratives into a "one-click bag" reality. Whether it is AI, DeFi, or popular currencies such as PEPE and PUDGY, users can now invest in a carefully planned cryptocurrency portfolio with one click through assets on any chain, without the need for multi-chain operations.

With the support of ZetaChain's "universal blockchain" technology, RandomBag.fun does not need to bridge, switch wallets, or chase alpha across chains, truly realizing a one-stop cross-chain investment experience. Since the launch of the main network last year, ZetaChain has processed more than 200 million transactions and supported more than 7 million independent wallet addresses.