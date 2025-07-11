The 1,700 ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" began to be "cleaned" through the mixer By: PANews 2025/07/11 21:01

PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the 1,700 $ETH that the GMX hacker "kept" for himself began to be "cleaned" through the mixer. In the past three hours, the hacker returned about $40 million in $FRAX and $ETH, but retained nearly $5 million in profits due to the rise in the price of the currency as a white hat bonus; 100 ETH of it had been transferred to Tornado half an hour ago, and the rest is estimated to be just a matter of time.