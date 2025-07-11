Grayscale submits a letter of attorney to protest the SEC’s “stay” order on GDLC’s ETF conversion By: PANews 2025/07/11 21:10

ORDER $0.2324 -0.51%

PANews reported on July 11 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted that Grayscale and its lawyers submitted a letter in response to the US SEC's "stay" order on GDLC's ETF conversion, arguing that the SEC had no authority to do so.