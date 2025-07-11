XRP, BTC rise together; Investors flock to APT Miner to seek stable returns

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin surges past $111,000 and XRP climbs to $2.64, investors are shifting from holding to earning, flocking to APT Miner for daily passive income through cloud mining.

Table of Contents

  • What is APT Miner cloud mining?
  • How to use APT Miner
  • Summary

On July 11, 2025, Bitcoin broke through the $117,000 mark, setting a new high for the year, and XRP also rose strongly to $2.64, maintaining an upward trend for several consecutive days. Market sentiment quickly recovered, and a large number of investors began to re-evaluate the use of their crypto assets, not just waiting for appreciation, but also seeking daily cash flow.

In this trend, more and more BTC and XRP holders are choosing to flock to the APT Miner platform to obtain passive income through cloud mining. There is no need for high-frequency trading or equipment maintenance costs.

The income can be automatically settled daily through computing power contracts. According to statistics, many users have a stable daily income of more than US$3,000 through APT Miner, successfully finding a new “safe haven” in the volatile market.

What is APT Miner cloud mining?

APT Miner is a cloud mining platform regulated by the UK. Users do not need to purchase mining machines or have professional knowledge. They only need to choose the appropriate computing power contract to start earning cryptocurrency income. All mining processes are automatically completed by the platform in the data center. The system settles profits every 24 hours, and the income is directly returned to the user’s account. It is simple, safe, and an efficient way to obtain passive income.

How to use APT Miner

  • Users can register using an email address (register for $15 and earn $0.6 by buying a signing contract).
  • They must then choose the contract that suits them.
  • Next, they can make payments.
  • And now, they can get a regular income.

The following is a list of potential income contracts for APT Mienr

[BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466)]: Investment amount: 100 USD, total net profit: 100 USD + 8 USD.

【DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro)】: Investment amount: US$500, total net profit: US$500 + US$38.

[BTC (Antminer-S19-XP)]: Investment amount: USD 2,500, total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD 437.

【DOGE（Goldshell-LT6）】：Investment amount: USD 7,800, total net profit: USD 7,800 + USD 2,970.

【BTC（AntminerT21）】：Investment amount: 17,000 USD, total net profit: 17,000 USD + 9,044 USD.

[BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, total net profit: USD 50,000 + USD 34,000.

For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform official website.

Once the mining contract is selected and activated, the APT Miner system will automatically complete all mining tasks for without any hardware or technical operations. The platform uses high-performance equipment from top manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Miner, and Canaan Creative, combined with a self-developed intelligent scheduling system.

During the mining process, users can view the income progress in real time on the control panel. The system automatically settles profits every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully returned after the contract ends.

Since its establishment in the UK in 2018, APT Miner has been developing steadily under the government regulatory framework. It has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide and formed a huge and real user ecosystem.

Summary

As market volatility and uncertainty increase, more and more investors are beginning to realize the importance of stable returns. APT Miner provides an intelligent cloud mining method that does not require transactions, has no technical threshold, and settles daily, making crypto assets truly “active” and continuously creating passive income for users. From technical strength to platform transparency, from compliance qualifications to user experience, APT Miner is becoming a new choice for holders of mainstream currencies such as XRP and BTC.

To learn more, visit the official APT Miner website and download the app. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

