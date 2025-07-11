Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 229.23 By: PANews 2025/07/11 17:37

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, and its total Bitcoin holdings have increased to 229.23.