The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has added another $3 million in margin, with a floating loss of $10.96 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 15:29

PANews reported on July 11 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale that has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 replenished another 3 million USDC margin an hour and a half ago. To avoid liquidation, the whale has replenished a total of $8.5 million in margin since early this morning. At present, its $133 million short position has suffered a floating loss of $10.96 million due to Bitcoin's repeated record highs, and the latest liquidation price is $123,691.43.