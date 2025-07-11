Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows By: PANews 2025/07/11 14:33

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward momentum and has now reached a historical high of $118,000. Although there is no obvious driving news, the market demand for the cryptocurrency remains strong. Since the beginning of the year, funds have continued to shift away from the US dollar, which has undoubtedly increased the focus on portfolio diversification.