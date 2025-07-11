Crypto scammer Nicholas Truglia sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay $20m restitution

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:04
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7853-0.55%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.06465-1.62%

Hacker Nicholas Truglia’s 18-month prison sentence has been upgraded to 12 years after he failed to pay $20 million in restitution for the victim of a SIM-swap he conducted back in 2018.

According to a report by the Inner City Press, a New York federal judge revised Truglia’s initial 18-month sentence to 12 years on July 10 after he failed to pay the mandated $20 million in restitution to his victim, crypto investor and promoter Michael Terpin.

The new sentence exceeds federal guidelines by a significantly large margin, more than eight times the original sentence. The law recommends an extended sentencing to be between 51 and 63 months.

However in Truglia’s case, he allegedly moved his stolen funds around and converted them to Bitcoin (BTC) and took a cut for himself, thereby violating his terms. A damning video of him speaking in a masked voice about how he would still get to keep his stolen crypto even after being in prison for 10 years convinced the judge to extend it to 12 years in prison.

“If ten years are okay, I’ll be sentencing you to twelve [years],” said Senior Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

Judge Hellerstein said Nicholas Truglia would be taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center but kept in solitary confinement overnight. He would then be returned to the Southern District of New York courthouse the following day and transported to a correctional center in Essex.

Nicholas Truglia’s arrest chronology

Nicholas Truglia was initially released from prison after serving 12 months of his sentence, under the condition that he had to repay the $20 million in damages to Michael Terpin. However, he failed to do so even after his release.

Truglia was arrested again in May 2023 for allegedly violating terms of his supervised release after evidence surfaced of him moving around his crypto funds and purchasing luxury goods.

Despite a contempt order, Truglia was released in November 2024 after the presiding judge allowed him to roam free as long as he was committed to paying his $20 million restitution. Instead he failed to do so and retained approximately $673,000 from cuts made.

Back in December 2022, then-25-year-old Nicholas Truglia was sentenced to prison for 18 months for his participation in a SIM swap crypto scam that stole over $20 million worth of cryptocurrency from crypto investor Michael Terpin.

He was able to gain access to the victim’s emails and other accounts by hijacking the Terpin’s phone number by replacing it with a SIM card he controlled.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que Vida, fundador da Formula News, publicou no seu canal pessoal que tinha fechado a sua posição long de XPL e reduzido a sua posição long de SOL pela metade, simplesmente para capitalizar na recuperação após a segunda queda da noite anterior. Ele disse que não queria estar numa negociação com baixa certeza. No ambiente atual de mercado, ele prefere fazer holding do contrato de FDV de $10 milhões que comprou ontem para longo prazo, antecipando mantê-lo por vários meses, pois tem um claro valor de fundo, que protege contra quedas, enquanto as principais moedas carecem de um claro suporte de valor.
Plasma
XPL$0.4714+8.04%
Solana
SOL$188.36+3.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:26
Share
CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,268.34+12.36%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07785+6.80%
1
1$0.004196-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011831-1.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Fundador da Formula: posição long de XPL foi fechada, posição long de SOL reduzida pela metade

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado