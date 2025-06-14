Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio

2025/06/14 21:39
PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors may have been deterred by Bitcoin's early volatility, today's Bitcoin volatility has decreased over time, which means that the cost of investing in Bitcoin is falling, and institutional investors' acceptance of Bitcoin is also a sign of the maturity of cryptocurrency.

In addition, the number of Bitcoin wallets that have held cryptocurrencies for at least one month and sold them all has dropped significantly, indicating that investors are holding cryptocurrencies for the long term rather than trading them. Of course, Bitcoin still accounts for a small proportion of global net assets at this stage (about $2 trillion out of $500 trillion). If Bitcoin is regarded as a valuable asset by more people, it must become a more core asset in the portfolio. For investors who value Bitcoin, Philippe Laffont recommends not letting Bitcoin occupy too large a proportion of the portfolio to the point of becoming the driving factor of the portfolio.

