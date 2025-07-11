MAP Protocol announces strategic transformation into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset exchange

By: PANews
2025/07/11 13:18
VisionGame
VISION

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, MAP Protocol announced its new strategic vision, transforming into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset exchanges. This transformation is aimed at responding to the cross-chain exchange demand brought about by the surge in the scale of Bitcoin held by institutions and the stablecoin market exceeding $200 billion.

The protocol uses light client technology and MPC threshold signature scheme to achieve decentralized real-time asset swaps between Bitcoin mainnet and public chains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain. Its front-end platform Butterswap currently processes an average of $170 million in stablecoin transactions per month, and will expand support for cross-chain swaps of legal currency stablecoins such as the Korean won and Hong Kong dollar in the future.

