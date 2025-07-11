An entity allegedly deposited a total of 22.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid through 5 addresses By: PANews 2025/07/11 11:38

USDC $0.9997 +0.07%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, in the past 10 hours, 5 wallets (suspected to be the same entity) each deposited 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid, totaling 22.5 million US dollars: One wallet spent $4.33 million to buy 99,931.55 HYPE at an average price of $43.3;

One wallet placed a limit buy order for $4.5 million.

3 wallets (with a combined $13.5 million) remain unspent.