Trump team-linked wallet deposits $7.03 million worth of TRUMP tokens into Coinbase By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:03

TRUMP $6.043 -0.26% WALLET $0.02319 -0.42%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the TRUMP team deposited 722,010 TRUMPs (worth US$7.03 million) into Coinbase.