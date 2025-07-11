A whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months spent 858.55 ETH and about 150,000 USDT to buy PEPE By: PANews 2025/07/11 08:44

PEPE $0.00000712 +1.13% ETH $3,977.92 +4.57%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months used 858.55 ETH (worth US$2.39 million) and 150,748 USDT to buy 227.8 billion PEPE.