Robinhood launches ETH and SOL staking service for US users, with a minimum participation threshold of $1

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cryptoslate, Robinhood launched ETH and SOL staking services for US customers on July 10, and users can earn staking rewards by holding a minimum of $1 worth of cryptocurrency. The new feature expands its staking service beyond Europe, and US customers can participate in blockchain verification without directly running a validator. For Ethereum staking, Robinhood uses batch processing to pool customer tokens to meet the minimum validator requirement of 32 ETH, and users can receive 50% to 100% of the protocol rewards. SOL staking services are also online, with Robinhood responsible for the technical process to simplify the process for retail investors to participate.

However, due to regulatory restrictions in various states, residents of California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Wisconsin are currently unable to use the staking service. Starting in October 2025, Robinhood plans to charge a 25% commission on staking rewards, in addition to paying third-party service providers.