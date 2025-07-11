HSBC Bank Pilots e-HKD+ Stablecoin Across Various Blockchains – Chinese CBDC Coming?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/11 02:20
Threshold
T$0.01268+4.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06965-0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02553+0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.0822+0.36%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14362+1.39%

HSBC, the largest bank in Hong Kong, has successfully completed a series of blockchain experiments under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Project e-HKD+.

These tests were designed to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) version of the Hong Kong dollar.

HSBC conducted the experiments across a range of both public and private Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) environments, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Linea, and Polygon.

The move reinforces the bank’s commitment to shaping the future of digital money and highlights its role as the first local bank to launch an on-chain settlement service in the region.

Practical Use Cases and Public Sentiment

The pilot focused on how a digital Hong Kong dollar could function in real-world scenarios. HSBC explored how e-HKD could serve not just as a store of value and a means of transfer, but also as a settlement utility for tokenised assets.

Key areas of investigation included scalability across both public and private blockchains, the role of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PET), and the use of Decentralised Identity (DID) systems to maintain security and user privacy.

To complement its technical exploration, HSBC surveyed over 700 Hong Kong residents and investors. Findings revealed that 90% of respondents valued privacy in digital currency transactions.

While just 42% of the general public said they were familiar with e-HKD, that figure rose to 65% among professional investors. Notably, one-third of participants expressed willingness to use e-HKD for trading digital assets, citing the perceived safety of a government-backed, blockchain-based currency.

HSBC’s Broader Role in Hong Kong’s Digital Finance Push

Beyond Project e-HKD+, HSBC said it is playing a leading role in Hong Kong’s broader digital asset initiatives.

The bank is a member of the e-HKD Industry Forum and has supported related programs such as Project mBridge and Project Ensemble. It also helped issue the HKSAR Government’s digital green bonds and recently launched a Tokenised Deposit Service for corporate clients—Hong Kong’s first bank-led blockchain settlement solution.

HSBC executives Luanne Lim and John O’Neill stressed the bank’s dedication to financial innovation and the advancement of secure, scalable digital currencies.

More findings from Project e-HKD+ are expected to be released later this year, potentially laying the groundwork for a larger CBDC rollout in the region.

Hong Kong CBDCs and Crypto Trading Licenses

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has recently issued another license under the new crypto trading platform regime, granting approval to HKVAX following OSL and HashKey.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

PANews relatou em 12 de outubro que, de acordo com o cointelegraph, David Namdar, CEO da CEA Industries, a maior empresa de tesouraria BNB, disse que a recente ultrapassagem dos $1.300 pelo BNB para estabelecer um novo recorde histórico não foi um "resultado inesperado ou um pico raro", mas demonstrou a credibilidade da rede. Namdar chamou o BNB de "blue-chip mais negligenciado do mercado" e acredita que sua recente alta reflete uma ruptura nos fundamentos que foram subvalorizados por anos. "O mercado está despertando e reconhecendo a credibilidade, escala e utilidade do ecossistema BTC", disse ele, citando o aumento da capacidade da cadeia BNB, o crescimento em usuários ativos e o desenvolvimento constante em DeFi e jogos. De acordo com dados da DefiLlama, o valor total bloqueado (TVL) da BSC atualmente é de $8,66 bilhões, tornando-a a terceira maior blockchain. No último dia, a rede registrou 2,52 milhões de endereços ativos e mais de 20,7 milhões de transações.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,255.32+11.03%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07672+5.12%
1
1$0.004138+8.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 21:41
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011838-1.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-0.71%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.19195-3.99%
Threshold
T$0.01268+4.27%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

CEO da CEA Industries: Os fundamentos do BNB ultrapassaram limites, e o novo recorde histórico destaca as suas características "blue-chip"

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado