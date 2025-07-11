VeChain connects to 40 blockchains with WanChain bridge

VeChain’s layer-1 blockchain platform VeChainThor is integrating Wanchain as a cross-chain bridge partner, allowing it to connect to over 40 blockchains as it eyes liquidity expansion.

The integration brings Wanchain’s decentralized interoperability infrastructure to VeChainThor, with VeChain (VET) and other native tokens set to benefit from further adoption across decentralized exchanges, staking platforms, and liquidity pools.

VeChain said in a post on X that it is also eyeing adoption for its tokens across lending protocols and other ecosystems in the rapidly expanding decentralized finance market.

As well as VET, other VeChain assets that could get a boost from the cross-chain integration include VTHO and B3TR, the VeChain team noted.

Wanchain bridge to connect VeChainThor to 40 blockchains

VeChainThor is an enterprise-ready layer-1 smart contracts blockchain that launched its mainnet in 2018 and has seen significant adoption since. The platform is eyeing further growth via the Wanchain cross-chain bridge.

Specifically, integrating Wanchain’s bridge allows VeChainThor to connect to more than 40 blockchains. The interoperability of Ethereum Virtual Machine and non-EVM support includes top chains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP Ledger, and BNB Chain.

The VeChain-Bitcoin bridge will support BTC, while the VeChain-Ethereum bridge will support ETH, USDC, USDT, VET, VTHO, and B3TR.

According to VeChain, this broad support could be a major move for VET, VTHO, and B3TR.

The partnership with Wanchain comes days after the launch of StarGate, an institutional-grade staking platform. It adds to VeChain’s key upgrades and web3 growth initiatives.

Notably, StarGate’s unveiling on July 1, 2025, has helped the total value locked on VeChain increase by more than $100 million.