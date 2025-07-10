Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:51

Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.