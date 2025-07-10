KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/07/10 22:06
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world.

The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and also confirmed airdrop of the KONE token, with 40 percent of the total allocated for rewards.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to Galxe and perform tasks:

Answers to the quizzes:

  • A, C, D, D, B;
  • B, A, A, A, A, D;
  • D, C, B, C, A;
  • B, A, C, A, D.
Doing the assignments. Data: Galxe
  1. Daily check-in.
  1. Active in Discord to get roles.

The project is backed by Sui Foundation and is explicit about the future launch of its token. At the time of writing, there are few available activities, and they take a minimum of time to complete.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • token confirmed;
  • fulfil quests on Galxe.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord








