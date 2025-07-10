KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world.

The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and also confirmed airdrop of the KONE token, with 40 percent of the total allocated for rewards.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to Galxe and perform tasks: Answers to the quizzes: A, C, D, D, B;

B, A, A, A, A, D;

D, C, B, C, A;

B, A, C, A, D. Doing the assignments. Data: Galxe Daily check-in. Active in Discord to get roles. Doing the assignments. Data: Galxe