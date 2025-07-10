Circle’s native USDC will be launched on the Sei network to support seamless cross-chain transfers By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:50

SEI $0.2112 -2.26% USDC $0.9997 +0.07% CROSS $0.13595 -3.95%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Circle’s announcement, USDC native tokens and CCTP V2 will be launched on Sei Network, which will bring the world’s largest compliant stablecoin and frictionless cross-chain transfers to Sei’s high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. Native USDC has the advantages of compliance, 1:1 USD exchange, and institutional channels, while CCTP V2 supports efficient liquidity and cross-chain applications between Sei and other chains.