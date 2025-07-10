The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, while the expected number was 235,000. By: PANews 2025/07/10 20:31

According to PANews on July 10, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 5 was 227,000, in line with expectations of 235,000. The previous value was revised from 233,000 to 232,000.