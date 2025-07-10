- Go to the website and register with the wallet:
- Next, we go through the starter quiz. Answers:
- A purpose-built L1 blockchain for AI;
- Avalanche;
- To ensure transparent attribution and fair compensation for AI contributors;
- Model Subnets.
- Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens:
- Next, after connecting the social networks, complete the tasks:
- Open the Badges tab and brand the badge for participation in the testnet:
- Perform a quiz in the Quiz tab (you can use AI like chatgpt to solve it):
- Next, open the Stake tab and contribute tokens to the staking:
- Chat with the AI agent:
- Active in Discord to get roles.