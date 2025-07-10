Rumble teams up with MoonPay to power crypto-fiat wallet integration

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:11
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02315-1.11%

Rumble has partnered with MoonPay to integrate the payment giant’s infrastructure for seamless crypto-fiat conversions directly on its platform.

Video-sharing platform Rumble has partnered with crypto payment giant MoonPay to power its forthcoming Rumble Wallet, as originally reported by CoinDesk on July 10. The wallet, set to debut in the third quarter this year, will integrate MoonPay’s infrastructure to enable crypto-fiat conversions, allowing users to buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies directly within the Rumble platform.

According to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, the wallet aims to empower content creators by giving them greater control over how they’re paid.

As part of the deal, MoonPay’s Web3-focused creative agency Otherlife will migrate its operations to Rumble Cloud, using the platform’s decentralized storage and compute infrastructure to create native Web3 content.

The Rumble Wallet was initially announced in March, when Pavlovski revealed that Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, would support the initiative. At the time, he described the wallet as “the vehicle to help monetize creators better than most advertisers, especially in international markets.”

The announcement followed Tether’s $775 million investment in Rumble in December last year, with $250 million earmarked to support the platform’s growth initiatives, including its push into crypto infrastructure.

The Rumble Wallet marks a key step in the platform’s broader push into crypto. Originally launched in 2013 to support independent vloggers and small-scale content creators, Rumble has increasingly embraced digital assets as part of its business model. In late 2024, the company announced plans to build a crypto treasury with up to $20 million in Bitcoin (BTC), and it has since added BTC to its reserve — most notably purchasing 188 BTC for roughly $17.1 million in March this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

