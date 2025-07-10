James Wynn once again shorts Bitcoin with 40x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/10 19:36

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) once again established a short position in Bitcoin ( $BTC ) with a 40x leverage. His current position is worth approximately $1.27 million.