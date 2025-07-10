Ant Group to integrate USDC stablecoin into its global blockchain platform pending U.S. regulatory approval

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:40
Union
U$0.000762-16.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.07%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005465+5.70%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000117265-0.31%

Ant Group’s international arm is reportedly planning to adopt Circle’s USDC stablecoin once it meets full U.S. regulatory compliance.

Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. is preparing to integrate Circle Internet Group Inc.’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin into its global blockchain platform, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The exact timeline hasn’t been determined, but the sources said that Ant’s international arm plans to adopt USDC once the stablecoin achieves full compliance under U.S. regulatory frameworks.

The stablecoin is expected to be used to enhance Ant’s cross-border payment and treasury management services, enabling faster and more regulated transactions for businesses worldwide.

The development also complements Circle’s own efforts by extending USDC’s reach through external platforms like Ant’s, alongside Circle’s plans to launch its own payments network aimed at helping financial institutions settle cross-border transactions using stablecoins.

The move also marks a strategic pivot for Ant Group, which has been aggressively expanding its international footprint after its 2020 IPO was derailed by regulatory crackdowns in China. In response, Ant has doubled down on global fintech infrastructure through its international arm Ant International, which generated nearly $3 billion in revenue in 2024 and processed over $1 trillion in global transactions last year, with a third of those routed through its proprietary blockchain.

Integrating USDC fits into this vision by enabling Ant to offer faster, compliant, and stablecoin-powered cross-border payments and treasury services, while expanding its blockchain platform that already accommodates a variety of tokenized assets issued by banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ant is actively pursuing licenses to issue its own fiat-backed stablecoins in jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Luxembourg, aiming to operate under newly established regulatory frameworks. A company spokesperson recently confirmed that Ant plans to apply for a fiat-referenced stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong once the city’s new Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect on August 1. Applications in Singapore and Luxembourg will follow soon after.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,835+0.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1136+0.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011837-0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18684-6.16%
Threshold
T$0.01246+2.21%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado