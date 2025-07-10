Tesla (TSLA.O) to hold annual shareholder meeting on November 6, 2025 By: PANews 2025/07/10 18:14

PANews reported on July 10 that documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Tesla (TSLA.O) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on November 6, 2025.