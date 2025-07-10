What Is REV and How This Metric Is Changing the Way We Evaluate Blockchains

REV, or Real Economic Value, is a metric that measures how much users actually pay to execute transactions on a blockchain. It accounts for both standard network fees and validator tips — often used to prioritize certain transactions. The idea behind REV is to capture the real demand for block space, reflecting the willingness of users to spend money to secure their spot on-chain.

The metric was introduced by analysts at Blockworks Research in 2024, aiming to provide a more accurate picture of economic activity within blockchain networks. According to its creators, traditional fee-based metrics often rely solely on base transaction costs — REV expands on this by also including other payment types like MEV (Miner Extractable Value) tips.

REV = Network Fees + MEV Tips

This approach offers a fresh perspective on blockchain monetization — revealing what users are genuinely willing to pay for.

The Relationship Between MEV and REV

REV is directly linked to the concept of Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). Ongoing debates around MEV and its impact on blockchain ecosystems have underscored the need for a more comprehensive revenue metric like REV.

At its core, MEV represents the profit that can be extracted from a block by manipulating the order of transactions.

MEV comes in different forms. One of the most controversial is toxic MEV — profit earned at the expense of other network participants. A common example of this is frontrunning. In a frontrunning scenario, a trader monitors unconfirmed transactions in the mempool — for instance, on Ethereum. Upon spotting a large buy order, the trader quickly submits their own transaction with a higher gas fee, ensuring it gets processed first.

This tactic allows the trader to purchase the token at the original price and sell it at a profit once the front-run transaction has triggered a price increase. These strategies are typically executed using bots, giving technically advanced participants a clear edge over regular users.

There’s also constructive MEV, which can be extracted without harming other participants. Examples include arbitrage between liquidity pools or DeFi liquidations. These actions help stabilize protocols and improve the overall efficiency of decentralized markets.

For a long time, MEV wasn’t factored into blockchain revenue metrics. That’s because MEV-related payments don’t typically flow through the protocol itself — they’re distributed off-chain between validators, block builders, and bots. But these payments are still a form of economic activity — no different from network fees. REV captures this by including MEV tips, offering a more complete and accurate picture of actual user demand on the network.

TEV and REV

Alongside REV, there’s another closely related metric: Total Economic Value (TEV). Like REV, it’s used to assess economic activity within a blockchain network — but with a broader scope.

TEV ncludes all monetary flows tied to network usage: base transaction fees, validator tips (including MEV), and token issuance. It represents the total amount of value generated within a blockchain over a given period.

TEV = Network Fees + MEV Tips + Token Issuance

What sets REV apart is that it excludes token issuance, focusing only on the value users actually paid out of pocket.

REV = TEV – Issuance

Both metrics are important. TEV captures the full scale of on-chain economic interaction, while REV isolates real, user-driven demand from subsidized activity. Together, they provide a more complete picture of how a blockchain is being used — and how much it’s genuinely worth to its users.

Strengths and Weaknesses of REV

Structurally, REV is similar to cash flow — it doesn’t capture nominal values, but rather tracks what users are actually spending. While this makes REV a powerful metric, it also comes with certain limitations that have sparked debate.

Key Strengths:

Reflects real payment activity on the network — not just theoretical value.

Helps assess demand for block space, especially during periods of high-priority transaction processing.

Offers insight into validator and miner revenue, including tips and MEV-related earnings.

Major Limitations: