Guotai Junan International expects net profit to increase by 161% to 202% in the first half of the year, and its share price closed up 10.24%

By: PANews
2025/07/10 16:39
PANews reported on July 10 that Guotai Junan International (01788.HK), a Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stock, issued an announcement today, preliminarily reviewing the group's management accounts for the six months ending June 30, 2025, and expected net profit to be HK$515 million to HK$595 million, an increase of 161% to 202% from HK$197 million in the same period last year. This growth is mainly due to the significant increase in core business income such as wealth management, corporate financing, asset management and trading.

In addition, Guotai Junan International has become the first Chinese brokerage firm in Hong Kong that can provide a full range of virtual asset-related trading services, including virtual asset trading, advice provision, and issuance and distribution of related products. The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Paul Chan, said that the number of stablecoin licenses is expected to be in the single digits, with the goal of issuing licenses within this year.

According to market information, Guotai Junan International's share price closed up 10.24% today at HK$6.35.

