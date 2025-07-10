Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 15:00
Union
U$0.000763-16.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.886-2.38%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.02837+0.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00863-1.14%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+7.43%

World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets.

The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s governance portal, and early results already show overwhelming support from the community. The WLFI token is currently locked within the platform and cannot be traded on external exchanges. 

If the vote passes, it would mark the first step toward making the token transferable and unlocking broader participation in World Liberty Financial’s ecosystem. The poll closes on July 16. The proposal follows weeks of growing momentum in the WLFI community and is positioned as a move toward greater decentralization. 

https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1943002747642732659?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

While the team has not confirmed an exchange listing, enabling transferability would allow WLFI to be traded on decentralized exchanges and integrated into peer-to-peer markets. That would expand access, enable price discovery, and give users new ways to participate in governance decisions, including emissions schedules, incentive programs, and treasury management.

Although the project has drawn criticism due to its links to the Trump family, who reportedly hold about 40% of the WLFI supply, the current vote doesn’t mention any political connections. According to the voting page, tokens held by the founders, team, and advisors will stay locked for now and won’t be included in the initial unlock.

Trading will begin in phases if the vote passes. Supporters will be able to unlock some of their tokens, and Know Your Customer checks will restart for new users. A second vote is expected to follow, which will help decide the timing for unlocking other tokens.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial is still working on USD1, its stablecoin, which was recently distributed via airdrop to WLFI holders. With a current supply of $2.2 billion, the token is being audited by a third party to ensure it complies with regulations. The protocol plans to integrate monitoring tools from blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs as part of its next phase.

Despite ongoing concern from lawmakers, including a bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff that would restrict government officials from promoting crypto, WLFI token holders appear ready to move ahead. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,835+0.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1136+0.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011837-0.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18684-6.16%
Threshold
T$0.01246+2.21%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado