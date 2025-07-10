Bedrock will provide exclusive airdrop compensation to affected Alpha trading users

By: PANews
2025/07/10 13:59
Bedrock
BR
Stella
ALPHA

PANews reported on July 10 that Bedrock released an announcement of "Exclusive airdrop compensation for affected Alpha trading users", stating that on July 9, the BR/USDT trading pair suddenly experienced a liquidity imbalance, causing some traders to experience significant slippage. A one-time airdrop compensation will be issued to users affected during this period. If users trade BR/USDT between 10:30 and 12:00 UTC on July 9 and suffer slippage losses, each wallet address may be eligible to receive a one-time airdrop of up to 200 USDT.

Yesterday, Bedrock officially responded to the price fluctuations of $BR coins and promised to improve transparency.

