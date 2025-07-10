A whale sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for 85.42 million USDC By: PANews 2025/07/10 10:56

USDC $0,9996 +0,05% STETH $3.831,16 +0,73%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale/institutional address sold 30,000 stETH in exchange for about 85.42 million USDC, and deposited 85.44 million USDC into Aave V3. They still hold 70,004 ETH, worth more than $194.5 million.