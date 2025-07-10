Nansen CEO: In recent years, I have participated in 58 projects as an angel investor, 19 of which have gone to zero

PANews reported on July 10 that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik communicated with Zen Academy founder Zeneca about the performance of angel investment and said that in recent years he has invested in 58 projects as an angel investor, of which 8 have been very profitable, 10 have entered the next round but are still waiting for the results, 14 have not yet entered the next round, 7 have been partially refunded (acquired or suffered losses), and 19 have returned to zero.

Zeneca's record is that it has invested in 68 projects in total, of which 3 have made big profits, 4 have made small profits, 15 have made small losses, 8 have made big losses, 10 have returned to zero, and 22 are still waiting for the results (but without much hope).