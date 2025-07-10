The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss digital asset tax policy at a hearing on July 16

By: PANews
2025/07/10 08:33
Union
U$0.000758-17.24%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005534-1.35%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. House of Representatives will launch a "Cryptocurrency Week" event next week to discuss digital asset policies in depth, and the Tax Policy Committee will focus on cryptocurrency taxation. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Wednesday that the Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on July 16 to discuss positive measures to develop a digital asset tax policy framework.

Following the regulation of the cryptocurrency market and stablecoins, cryptocurrency taxation is expected to become the next major issue in Congress. There may be two legislative actions next week, including a vote by the House of Representatives on the stablecoin issuer regulation bill passed by the Senate. Currently, there is uncertainty about the taxation of cryptocurrencies in the United States, and investors have complicated calculations. Last week, Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed a new bill that proposed tax exemptions for small transactions and the elimination of double taxation. The intentions of the House of Representatives are currently unclear, but the Republican-led committee is seeking friendly policies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.74+0.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11346+0.33%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011833-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003767-1.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18669-5.49%
Threshold
T$0.01243+2.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado