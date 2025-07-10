The “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has closed its position with a stop loss, and the final loss is $710,000

By: PANews
2025/07/10 08:23
LETSTOP
STOP$0,06037-5,87%
Oasis
ROSE$0,0187+3,77%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0,0003761-1,02%
Ethereum
ETH$3 742,34-3,15%
WINK
WIN$0,00004089+2,40%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH rose, the “three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale” stopped loss and closed its position after the ETH price broke through its short opening cost price. The whale experienced a huge price fluctuation from opening a short position to a maximum floating profit of $22.83 million, and finally a loss of $710,000.

The whale opened a short position of 50,000 ETH on June 11 and has been holding it ever since. When ETH fell to $2,200 on June 23, its highest floating profit reached $22.83 million. Today, the price of ETH rose and broke through its short opening cost price ($2,725). The whale finally closed its 50,000 ETH short position at $2,740, with a loss of $710,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Financiamento de VC em Cripto: Polymarket domina com investimento de $2b, Kalshi arrecada $300m

Financiamento de VC em Cripto: Polymarket domina com investimento de $2b, Kalshi arrecada $300m

Cerca de 20 empresas garantiram quase 3,2 mil milhões de dólares em financiamento cripto, incluindo uma empresa que se especializa em seguros de vida garantidos por Bitcoin.
VinuChain
VC$0,00226+2,26%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003482-6,97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 04:00
Share
Uniswap (UNI) estabiliza-se em suporte chave enquanto traders observam reversão de tendência

Uniswap (UNI) estabiliza-se em suporte chave enquanto traders observam reversão de tendência

O Uniswap está mostrando sinais iniciais de estabilização após suportar uma forte queda de mercado que viu os preços despencar de acima de $8 para mínimas próximas de $4.
UNISWAP
UNI$5,852+9,19%
NEAR
NEAR$2,294+0,43%
4
4$0,10114+51,45%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 04:35
Share
ETH cai apenas 6,7% após o crash do mercado de sexta-feira—O que vem a seguir?

ETH cai apenas 6,7% após o crash do mercado de sexta-feira—O que vem a seguir?

Ethereum (ETH), a criptomoeda líder construída na blockchain Ethereum, mostrou uma resiliência surpreendente durante uma recente venda generalizada no mercado. Enquanto muitas altcoins caíram mais de 95%, o ETH conseguiu manter alguma estabilidade, caindo apenas aproximadamente 6,7% em 24 horas. Este evento marca uma das quedas mais dramáticas do mercado cripto na história recente, mas o ETH [...]
Ethereum
ETH$3 744,92-3,07%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/12 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Financiamento de VC em Cripto: Polymarket domina com investimento de $2b, Kalshi arrecada $300m

Uniswap (UNI) estabiliza-se em suporte chave enquanto traders observam reversão de tendência

ETH cai apenas 6,7% após o crash do mercado de sexta-feira—O que vem a seguir?

Turbulência inesperada no mercado de criptomoedas: Perspetivas e panorama futuro

Cartão de crédito inovador liga a origem do Bitcoin aos métodos de pagamento modernos