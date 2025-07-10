Senator Elizabeth Warren Unveils Crypto Market Structure Principles In Key Committee Hearing

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 02:32
DAR Open Network
D$0.02129-3.96%
MemeCore
M$2.06545-9.74%
Union
U$0.000759-16.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.903-1.99%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0007259-4.13%

Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, unveiled her crypto market legislation framework during the committee’s July 9 hearing.

Elizabeth Warren Introduces Crypto Priorities in Senate Hearing

According to a Wednesday press release from the committee, Warren debuted a list of five priorities she believes should “guide” U.S. lawmakers’ legislative process when developing crypto policy.

Principles introduced by Warren include upholding securities laws for non-crypto assets, maintaining financial stability, requiring anti-money laundering compliance and closing sanctions loopholes ensuring investor protections, and preventing public officials from profiting off of crypto tokens.

“We need a crypto regulatory framework that reduces these risks,” said Warren. “But I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow.”

“We need crypto legislation that will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse,” she added.

Trump Faces Scrutiny For Crypto Ties

Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing mainstay crypto market legislation.

The hearing saw testimony from several high-ranking players in the crypto sector, including Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Other witnesses speaking at the event included former Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad, Paradigm General Partner Dan Robinson, and former Associate Counsel to the President Richard Painter.

Warren has long spoken out about U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures, particularly in regards to his namesake memecoin $TRUMP.

​​“The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” Warren and fellow Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a recent statement.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Senate committee will seriously pursue Warren’s crypto legislative priorities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.74+0.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11346+0.33%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011833-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003767-1.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18669-5.49%
Threshold
T$0.01243+2.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado