Nasdaq leads the stock market as Nvidia wins race to $4T in valuation

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 01:41
Everscale


Nasdaq leads stock market gains as Nvidia becomes the first ever company to reach a $4 trillion valuation.

Major U.S. stock indices rose on Wednesday, July 9, as tech stocks offset macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from new tariff threats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 136.07 points, or 0.31%, while the S&P 500 added 0.36%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the gains with a 0.65% increase.

Nvidia was among the top-performing large-cap stocks, rising 2% during the session. The rally propelled the chipmaker past Microsoft and Apple, making it the first company in history to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization. The surge is driven by Nvidia’s central role in providing the hardware that powers advanced artificial intelligence models.

Nasdaq 100 heatmap on July 9

Still, the broader tech rally was tempered by growing concern over U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump issued a new wave of tariff threats against several U.S. trade partners, including the Philippines, Iraq, Moldova, and Algeria. The proposed tariffs range from 20% to 30%.

Trump issued tariff threats to 20 countries this week

These four nations are among 20 countries that received tariff warnings in the week beginning July 7. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, unless bilateral trade agreements are reached beforehand.

20 countries that received tariff threats in the week starting on July 7, with announced rates

Previously, Trump had extended the original tariff enforcement deadline from July 9 to August 1. Markets are now weighing whether these aggressive trade measures are a negotiating tactic or a signal of a broader shift in the administration’s trade policy. If implemented, the tariffs could have significant short-term impacts on global growth and potentially fuel inflation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

