MyTonWallet Pay’s Tokenstore debut brings TON one step closer to cash

Tokenstore’s integration with MyTonWallet Pay cuts out extra steps, letting users pay in TON or USDT directly at checkout, without conversions or delays. It’s the closest thing to digital cash the ecosystem has seen.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 9, MyTonWallet and Tokenstore have launched the first live integration of MyTonWallet Pay, enabling instant Toncoin (TON) and Tether (USDT) payments at checkout.

The move eliminates the need for manual swaps or third-party gateways, effectively turning the self-custodial wallet into a seamless payment tool. For Tokenstore, a marketplace specializing in digital vouchers and gaming credits, the integration means tapping into TON’s growing user base while offering a frictionless alternative to traditional crypto checkout flows.

How MyTonWallet Pay turns crypto into a one-click experience

At the core of the integration is MyTonWallet Pay, a feature introduced in the wallet’s v3.3 update that enables one-click payments within apps and websites. For Tokenstore users, the process is straightforward: select a product, choose MyTonWallet Pay at checkout, and authorize the transaction in-app using TON or USDT.

There’s no need to copy wallet addresses, switch apps, or interact with browser extensions. Everything happens in a closed loop between the wallet and Tokenstore, which receives funds instantly on-chain. MyTonWallet handles transaction routing behind the scenes, leveraging TON’s fast finality and low fees to settle payments in near real time.

According to MyTonWallet founder Alexander Zinchuk, the goal is to make crypto “effortless in daily life.”

Tokenstore’s existing infrastructure, which already processes over 100,000 crypto transactions monthly for gift cards and gaming credits, means the system is stress-tested at scale. MyTonWallet’s 9 million-strong user base now has a new reason to hold TON beyond speculation, while Tokenstore gains access to a demographic that prefers spending crypto over cashing out.

Plenty of projects have promised seamless crypto payments, but few have delivered an experience indistinguishable from conventional digital wallets. If this integration proves reliable, it could serve as a blueprint for how blockchain assets evolve from investment vehicles into functional currencies.