Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:47
Threshold
T$0.01248+2.71%
Union
U$0.000756-17.19%
Solana
SOL$180.54-0.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,469.96-0.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02565+2.15%

Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) through a financing round dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments.

The company announced that its short-term objective is to acquire 3,000 BTC, although this target may be adjusted based on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance (3825.T).

In a July 9 statement translated from Japanese, Remixpoint explained, “We have become even more convinced of Bitcoin’s future, and this decision is the result of extensive discussions to enhance corporate value from a risk-return perspective, while also keeping future options open.

Japanese Remixpoint Building on Existing Bitcoin Strategy

Remixpoint has been accumulating Bitcoin since September 2024, establishing itself as a significant corporate holder in the cryptocurrency space.

According to Bitcoin treasuries data, Remixpoint ranks as the 30th publicly listed company by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, surpassing firms like Nano Labs and The Smarter Web Company at the time of writing.

The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was demonstrated earlier this year when it approved a ¥1 billion ($7 million) Bitcoin purchase following a board resolution in May.

Beyond Bitcoin, Remixpoint has expanded its digital asset holdings to include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

In September 2024, the firm invested approximately $351,700 to acquire 130.1 ETH, 2,260.5 SOL, and 12,269.9 AVAX tokens.

The Japanese firm’s crypto commitment extends to executive compensation, with the company becoming the first Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed entity to pay its CEO and President entirely in Bitcoin.

According to the report, CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi characterized this decision as a “clear signal” of his commitment to corporate value and shareholder-focused governance.

Moreover, Remixpoint’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation with Bitcoin’s performance, benefiting from the cryptocurrency’s success.

When Bitcoin reached its lows of $77,000 in April, 3825.T shares traded at ¥328 ($2.26). As Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 in May, the stock price more than doubled to ¥701 ($4.88).

Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 BitcoinsSource: Bitcoin Treasuries

At press time, Remixpoint shares trade at 592 yen, reflecting a 3.86% increase in the last 24 hours and over 64% year-to-date gains, according to Google Finance.

Growing Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

Remixpoint’s strategy aligns with an emerging trend among publicly listed companies that incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets.

While U.S.-based companies like MicroStrategy have popularized this approach, Remixpoint joins a growing list of Japanese firms adopting similar models.

Metaplanet, another Bitcoin-focused Japanese company, has consistently expanded its holdings of BTC.

On Monday, Metaplanet purchased an additional 2,205 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion).

In April, NASDAQ-listed Japanese beauty and cosmetic surgery clinic operator SBC Medical Group Holdings completed a Bitcoin purchase worth over $418,000.

Moreover, Japan’s evolving regulatory landscape is supporting the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The country is preparing to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and is moving toward approving Bitcoin ETFs.

These developments are expected to encourage more Japanese companies and citizens to embrace Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments.

Government officials are also considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Satoshi Hamada, a member of parliament from the Party to Protect the People from NHK, has called for the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve, similar to recent proposals from lawmakers in Argentina, Russia, and other countries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.74+0.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11346+0.33%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011833-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003767-1.54%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18669-5.49%
Threshold
T$0.01243+2.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado