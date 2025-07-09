pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

By: PANews
2025/07/09 22:08
PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1 trillion, and the allocation plan includes: 33% for ICO sales (18% for private placement by institutional investors, 15% for public sale, the purchase terms of private placement and public sale are exactly the same, and each token is sold at $0.004. All tokens sold through ICO will be unlocked on the first day of token trading, and the private placement part has been fully allocated). 24% for community and ecological incentives, 20% for the team, 2.4% for the ecological fund, 2% for the foundation, 13% for existing investors, 3% for live broadcasting, and 2.6% for liquidity and exchanges. The official emphasized that the public sale will start at 22:00 (UTC+8) on July 12 and end at 22:00 (UTC+8) on July 15. Participants need to complete KYC certification in advance, and users from the United States and the United Kingdom cannot participate in this ICO. Tokens will be transferable within 48-72 hours after the token sale ends.

