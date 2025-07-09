Japan’s Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:30
Nowchain
NOW$0,00375-%5,77

The Tokyo-based firm is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, now setting its sights on growing its reserve to the thousands.

According to a July 9 disclosure, Remixpoint has secured 31.5 billion yen, worth approximately $215 million, through its latest round of financing. Every yen of the funds will go toward buying more Bitcoin (BTC) purchases, boosting the accumulation streak it commenced back in 2024.

The company also revealed its short-term mission, which is to grow its holdings to 3,000 BTC. Per its statement, the actual number of coins acquired will depend on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance, as purchase prices will be based on the average share value across three consecutive trading days post-transaction. 

Remixpoint added that its reseve decision followed a lengthy internal debate. While opinions among leadership were divided, the board ultimately agreed that expanding BTC exposure is the right move to push the company into its next growth stage.

The adoption closely mirrors Metaplanet, the Japanese hotel manager-turned-Bitcoin-treasury firm that has been making headlines for its Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet was the first public company in Japan to make Bitcoin its core treasury asset, and has been on an aggressive accumulation streak since 2024.

So far, the firm has grown its BTC portfolio to 15,555 BTC, now ranking among the top five corporate holders globally.

However, Remixpoint is pushing its best on the crypto asset even further. It recently announced the decision to pay its CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, becoming the first company in the region to do so. The move, according to the company, signals firm loyalty to its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

As of now, Remixpoint holds around 1,051.56 BTC, according to its website. That’s part of a broader $116 million portfolio that also includes Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), and Solana (SOL).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

TLDR ETH caiu 6,7% em 24 horas durante o crash do mercado cripto. Alguns altcoins perderam mais de 95% do seu valor nominal durante a venda em massa de sexta-feira. A EMA de 200 dias do Ethereum ajudou-o a recuperar para mais de $3.800 após o crash. Recorde de $10B em retiradas de ETH pode sinalizar pressão de venda futura. Ethereum (ETH) mostrou maior resiliência durante o mercado cripto [...] A publicação Ethereum Cai 6,7% Mas Supera Altcoins Após Crash do Mercado Cripto apareceu primeiro no CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3.831,74+%0,79
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11346+%0,33
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 20:09
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0,0011833-%0,88
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003767-%1,54
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,18669-%5,49
Threshold
T$0,01243+%2,38
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum cai 6,7% mas supera altcoins após crash do mercado de criptomoedas

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado