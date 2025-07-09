The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing

The Blockchain Group is set to broaden its global reach with a US OTCID secondary listing alongside companies like Air France KLM and Nestlé.

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, is in the final steps of getting listed on the US OTCID market — a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage US investors.

According to the official press release, the Blockchain Group chose OTCID for its US listing because it follows financial reporting standards compatible with Euronext Growth, where the company already reports. The market also hosts major European companies such as Air France KLM, Nestlé, and Intesa Sanpaolo.

This listing will not involve issuing new shares or raising capital. Instead, existing shares currently traded on Euronext Growth Paris will be made available to US investors through a secondary listing on the OTCID market. Shares will be traded in US dollars and settled according to US market standards via market makers who will facilitate liquidity and compliance.

The upcoming listing on the US OTCID market comes amid The Blockchain Group’s ongoing efforts to accumulate more Bitcoin, with the latest purchase just days ago adding 116 BTC. The BTC purchases were funded through strategic capital raises, enabling the company to steadily increase its BTC holdings and reinforce its position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

As of the latest report, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC. This represents about 1.12% of the 170,000 BTC target the company aims to accumulate by 2032.

Continued Bitcoin buys are clearly paying off for The Blockchain Group, which recently reported an impressive year-to-date BTC yield of approximately 1,349%.