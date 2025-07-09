Bitdeer June production and operation update: computing power has been greatly improved, SEALMINER A3 will be mass-produced soon By: PANews 2025/07/09 20:55

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , Bitdeer announced that its self-mining computing power will increase by 21% to 16.5 EH/s in June 2025. In June , it mined a total of 203 bitcoins and has officially joined the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes. The SEALMINER A3 series of mining machines have entered the mass production preparation stage, and the test results are in line with expectations. The company's total global managed computing power has reached 30.6 EH/s , the global power capacity has reached 2,690 MW , and multiple overseas projects are continuing to advance. Bitdeer said that it expects its self-mining computing power to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October this year, and will continue to expand its AI and high-performance computing businesses in the future.