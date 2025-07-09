Bedrock officially responds to $BR price fluctuations and promises to improve transparency By: PANews 2025/07/09 19:51

PANews reported on July 9 that Bedrock officials have noticed significant price fluctuations in $BR recently, and called on community members to remain rational and cautious when trading and providing liquidity. In order to improve transparency and enhance community confidence, Bedrock announced its official PancakeSwap liquidity pool address and promised to continue to maintain liquidity in the near future to support the stability of $BR , the BNB ecosystem and the long-term development of Alpha .