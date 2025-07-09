Whale sold 69 WBTC in exchange for 2,881 ETH, making a profit of $368,000 on WBTC By: PANews 2025/07/09 18:40

ETH $3,830.84 +0.77% WBTC $111,387.85 -0.53%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale sold 69.07 WBTC (total value of US$ 7.49 million) and bought 2,881 ETH at US$ 2,600 , realizing a profit of US$ 368,000 on WBTC .