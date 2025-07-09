Great Wisdom: The market pays more attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading", "cross-border payment", etc., but we currently do not have relevant qualifications and have not carried out By: PANews 2025/07/09 18:26

PANews reported on July 9 that Dazhihui Company issued a stock trading risk warning announcement. At present, the market is paying close attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading" and "cross-border payment". After self-examination, the company currently has no relevant qualifications and has not carried out related business. In addition, the company has not found other media reports, market rumors and market hot concepts that need to be clarified or responded to that may have a significant impact on the company's stock trading price.