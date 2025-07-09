H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Newton
AB$0.007706+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0765-3.16%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+4.63%

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully closed two key funding rounds, raising around SEK 516 million (~$54M). The capital raise was done via a directed share issue (Tranche 6, issuing 27.17 million shares at SEK 6.38) and a directed convertible debenture issue (Tranche 7, SEK 342.3 million, conversion price SEK 8.48).

The directed share issue diluted existing shareholders by about 10.1%, and if all convertible debentures from Tranche 7 are converted, it could cause an additional dilution of around 14.3%.

Investors from these tranches also have rights to participate in a future Tranche 8, which will be another convertible debenture issuance with a conversion price set 33% higher than Tranche 7.

The funds will support H100 Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, aimed at preserving capital and strengthening the balance sheet by investing in Bitcoin (BTC).

This latest funding follows a previous agreement announced in June, where H100 secured a SEK 150 million (approx. $15.82 million) convertible loan guarantee from Blockstream CEO Adam Back to accelerate its BTC accumulation. That deal built on an earlier raise in May, where H100 brought in SEK 21 million ($2.2 million) through 0% interest convertible loans—also led by Back, alongside other investors such as Morten Klein and Crafoord Capital Partners. Including all previous raises, total capital secured to date amounts to SEK 921 million (approximately $96 million).

H100’s aggressive fundraising for Bitcoin appears fueled by its initial $490,000 purchase of 4.39 BTC in May, which sent shares up nearly 40%, prompting the company to double down on its crypto treasury strategy. According to BitcoinTreasuries, H100 currently holds 247.5 BTC on its balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

A publicação "GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à Tesouraria" apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O Grupo GD Culture celebrou um acordo de troca de ações para adquirir os ativos da Pallas Capital, incluindo 7.500 BTC, para acelerar a sua estratégia de tesouraria cripto. A aquisição da Pallas Capital impulsiona a estratégia de tesouraria da GD Culture. A GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) anunciou um acordo histórico para adquirir a Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adicionando 7.500 bitcoin ao seu balanço como parte [...] Fonte: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,455.61-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011012+5.34%
Particl
PART$0.2653-1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Share
Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Astra, Hyperliquid e BullZilla estão na lista das principais criptos a observar em 2025 à medida que os mercados globais estão a mudar [...] O post Astra, BullZilla e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025 apareceu primeiro no Coindoo.
Astra Protocol
ASTRA$0.0011825-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 20:40
Share
Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

O Bitcoin caiu na sexta-feira à noite, mas os investidores do Bitcoin Hyper não perderam um cêntimo. As baleias acumularam $1M em apenas 3 dias antes da correção, garantindo preços de pré-venda que nunca diminuem.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003768-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.18649-5.86%
Threshold
T$0.01237+1.97%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/10/12 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

GD Culture vai adquirir ativos da Pallas Capital, adicionando 7.500 Bitcoin à tesouraria

Astra, BullZilla, e Hyperliquid: Criptos populares para observar em 2025

Smart Money está a comprar na queda com 1 milhão de dólares em Bitcoin Hyper em 3 dias

Conferência DGFI realizada em Tbilisi

Bitcoin desafia expectativas com movimentos resilientes no mercado